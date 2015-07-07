Tsingtao Lager
Munich Helles Light Lager
12 Bottles
Tsingtao was founded in 1897 by a German brewer. Pleasant aroma & well balanced taste. High malty flavor & well hopped character.
Brewed for over 90 years in China, Tsintao is a beer that emphasizes hops and refreshment; the bitterness of hops complements Asian foods, especially traditional Cantonese favorites.
A clear gold, hoppy bear. Light carbonation, great balance of flavors, and very drinkable.
Tsingtao Pure Draft is brewed using an exclusive low-temperature fermentation process and pure mountain water. Pleasant aroma & well balanced taste. High malty flavor & well-hopped character.
