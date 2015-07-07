Truvee Chardonnay
Chardonnay
750 ml
Lush and complex with pear, pineapple, honeysuckle, green apple and citrus flavors, complemented by a kiss of French oak for a soft, clean and crisp finish.
Lush and complex with pear, pineapple, honeysuckle, green apple and citrus flavors, complemented by a kiss of French oak for a soft, clean and crisp finish.
Velvety smooth with complex flavors of blueberry, blackberry, red cherry, and caramel with a long elegant and flavorful finish.
A complex and lavish taste with hints of citrus, pear, honeysuckle, green apple and pineapple integrated into a clean, crisp finish. 13.5% ABV