Trumer Pils
Classic American Pilsner
6 Bottles
GOLD MEDAL 2010 GREAT AMERICAN BEER FESTIVAL. This new exquisite pilsner is brewed with the dedication to craftsmanship that is signature of its proven heritage.
With its spicy nose, brisk carbonation, balanced hopping, and crisp finish, this Pislner is in a class by itself.