Truchard
Roussanne
750 ml
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A stellar effort, the '02 Truchard Roussanne surpasses some of the Rhone Valley's top producers; finely flavored with core fruit notes accented with hints of fragrant flowers.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. Refined with excellent complexities, the pert and creamy '08 Truchard Chardonnay delivers ultra-fine flavors that are vineyard driven; loaded with ripe apple notes.
Rich, smoky aromas, wild strawberry, and rhubarb, accented with subtle notes of citrus blossom and tea; flavors of cranberry, black cherry, and sweet vanilla; perfect with grilled Ahi.
The Truchard Cabernet is packed; shows flavors of earth and black fruit, with an accent of sweet oak.