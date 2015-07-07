Track 7 Brewing

Panic IPA

6 Cans 12 oz

Panic was the first IPA Track 7 ever released, way back in 2012. It has consistently been one of their most popular beers. Panic is heavily hopped with modern American hops, featuring copious amounts of Amarillo, Centennial and Simcoe. Lurking beneath the flavorful hops are subtle citrus flavors, a not-so-subtle stone fruit, notes of grapefruit, and a slightly dank nose. Big hops and a smooth body make Panic an exceptional example of a West Coast Style IPA.