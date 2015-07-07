Tozai Snow Maiden
Nigori Sake
750 ml
Aromas are bright and fresh. Flavors of fresh fruit and creamy fresh rice. 14.9% ABV
Aromas are bright and fresh. Flavors of fresh fruit and creamy fresh rice. 14.9% ABV
The aromas are bright and fresh with fruit. Solid weight and gives the same flavors of fresh fruit and creamy fresh rice.
Unfiltered Sake with a delicate, fragrant aroma that leads nicely onto the palate with a pleasing ripe pear, sweet earthy note.
A fascinating Sake that exhibits a potpourri of ripe citrus flavors. Almost elusive and definitely flavorful.