Forres Park Rum Puncheon
Rum
750 ml
GREAT BUY! Use Forres Park 150 rum in any cocktail that requires a little extra zip like zombies or other tropical drinks.
GREAT BUY! Use Forres Park 150 rum in any cocktail that requires a little extra zip like zombies or other tropical drinks.
Spain. Fresh, expressive and intense red fruit aromas with a subtle nuance of oak aging. Velvety on the palate. 13.5% ABV
Black fruit (cherry, cassis) accompanied by floral notes (violets) and delicate hints of toast; sweet entry to the palate, very silky, with a long, lingering finish.
A beautiful Ribera del Duero; delivering power and finesse, with a lively and rich texture; explosive flavors of blackberry; herb tea and sweet oak flavors; perfect with grilled meats.
A wonderful brandy from Spain, the palate is rich in tannins, rounded with a lush and lingering smooth aftertaste. Aged in American oak. 38.5% ABV
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Razor-sharp and well-designed, the tart citrusy '05 Miguel Torres Santa Digna Sauvignon Blanc offers a refreshing and clean look to the varietal; great with simple shellfish.