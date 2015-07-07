Tommasi Amarone Classico
Chianti
750 ml
92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '01 Tommasi Amarone delle Valpolicella Classico is a bit understated on the nose; blossoms on the palate; revealing layers of black cherry and plum fruit; ripe and round.
92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '01 Tommasi Amarone delle Valpolicella Classico is a bit understated on the nose; blossoms on the palate; revealing layers of black cherry and plum fruit; ripe and round.
The Tommasi Pinot Grigio is fairly concentrated, richer style that what most producers put into the marketplace.