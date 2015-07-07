Tomintoul
Single Peated Malt Scotch
750 ml
Tomintoul Peated Malt is distilled in the traditional manner in the prestigious Speyside Glenlivet Region, it is made with peated malted barley to impact a distinctive smoky and heathery flavour.
A limited quantity of Tmintoul 12 yr has spent the last 18 months in Oloroso Sherry Casks. This process of finishing imbues the whiskey with enhanced characteristics and tones of sherry sweetness.
GOLD MEDAL 2006 CHINA INTERNATIONAL WINE AND SPIRITS CHALLANGE. Made with the purest natural water in Scotland, this superb 10 year old single malt comes from the heart of the Speyside region.
Aged 27 years. Made with the finest barley, pristine waters of the Ballantruan Spring and carefully selected oak barrels which results in an exceptionally smooth and soft whisky.
GOLD MEDAL SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION, 90 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Complex aromas of oak, peat, and heather. Tomintoul 16 Yr Old has a deep gold color and a long smooth finish.