Tomatin
Dualchas
750 ml
Matured in a combination of Bourbon barrels and Virgin Oak casks. The nose is deep with touches of vanilla and spice. Not a peaty scotch, shows flavors of lemon and pine with a long sweet finish.
Aroma of boiled sweets, Dried prunes, dates and apricots, almonds, liquorice, crème brûlée. On the palate full bodied with peppery spice, Oolong tea, liquorice.
Bourbon barrels and Virgin Oak casks brings a light sweetness to The Tomatin Legacy, which boasts aromas of vanilla, marshmallow, pineapple and lemon. On the palate gentle flavours of candy, pine, lemon sherbet, apples and sponge cake emerge ahead of a light, clean finish.
The Tomatin 18 Year Old is a truly world class malt. Matured in traditional oak casks and first fill Oloroso Sherry butts, honey and soft oak flavours develop into a hint of dark chocolate with a citrus bite before a sustained sweet and slightly dry finish.
Polished, delicious, mellow, very approachable. Sweet with notes of fudge and dark sugar. Nice long finish. 40% ABV