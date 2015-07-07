Tincup
American Whiskey
750 ml
A high rye whiskey, made with a bourbon-style profile but more powerful and spicier, the cap also works as a cup! 42% ABV
Tincup 10 year is a High-Rye bourbon aged in White American oak barrels with a #3 char. The whiskey is aged for a minimum of 10 years before it is cut to proof with Rocky Mountain water.
A blend of 2 American whiskeys aged in #3 charred oak barrels. High rye bourbon, distilled and aged in IN, is blended with a small amount of CO single malt whiskey, then cut with Rocky Mountain water.