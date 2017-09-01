Time
Dots
Candy
7 oz
Movietime or anytime!
Tim Smith's Climax
Moonshine
750 ml
The Original Recipe is distilled from corn, rye and barley malt. Clean and natural tasting with a subtle sweetness and bold defiance.
Early Times
Kentucky Whiskey
750 ml
Established in 1860, Early Times is a true American brand. The name itself is a tribute to the way whisky was made in the "Early Times" of the country. As the Twentieth Century arrived and distilling methods evolved to sophisticated operations Early Times remained true to its roots as an old-style Kentucky bourbon.
Modern Times Beer
Fortunate Islands Pale Ale
4 Cans
Massive dose of tropical hop aromatics of tangerine, mango, and passionfruit. Mild, nutty malt backbone. 5% ABV
Modern Times Beer
Blazing World IPA
4 Cans
American. Hoppy amber loaded with fruity hops and bitterness. Dry with a light malt backbone that serves as a platform for a complex hop profile. 6.8% ABV
Early Times
Kentucky Whiskey
375 ml
Early Times
Kentucky Whiskey
1.75 L
Modern Times Beer
City of the Dead Coffee Stout
22 oz
Full-bodied and a touch of sweet, this stout is packed with bourbon barrel-aged coffee. 7.5% ABV
Modern Times Beer
Lomaland Saison
4 Cans
California. Aromas of hay, pepper, and friendly sunshine. Dry body with a light-hoppy finish. 5.5% ABV
Je T'aime
Brut
750 ml
France. Bouquet of strawberry and raspberry dazzles the nose. Fresh fruit leads to a yeasty flavor. Crisp and balanced. 13.5% ABV
Modern Times Beer
Fruitlands Apricot
22 oz
Sour Ale. Tart, fruity, and frighteningly delicious. Blasted with apricots. 4.8% ABV
DIME
Red Blend
750 ml
California. 53% Cabernet Franc, 29% Merlot, 11% Cabernet Sauvignon, 7% Petit Verdot. 14.5% ABV.
Le Rime
Pinot Grigio
750 ml
Hints of pear and white flowers with an unusual lively acidity. 12.6% ABV
Time 100's
Red
Pack
Timeless Time Red 100's Cigarettes are made with high-quality tobacco and offer a mild taste.
Modern Times Beer
Orderville IPA
4 Cans
Orderville is an aggressive, fragrant IPA that blends the fruit-forward character of Mosaic hops with resinous stickiness from a mélange of dank hops. The resulting beer is immensely rad, with an unmistakable bangin’ aroma and a fully saturated hop flavor and finish. The cracker-dry body keeps the focus squarely on the massive, incredibly delicious hop character, inviting your taste buds to join a drum circle of flavor in a magical forest of hops.
Modern Times Beer
Fruitlands Blood Orange and Hibiscus
4 Cans
A sour gose that is tart, fruity, complex, and delicious. Featuring a heavy dose of blood orange and hibiscus.
Modern Times Beer
Fruitlands Gose
4 Cans
Aromas of tropical fruit with passion fruit, guava, sea salt, and tart citrus on the palate. 4.8% ABV
Modern Times Beer
Black House Coffee Stout
4 Cans
California. Oatmeal coffee stout bursting with coffee aroma and flavor. Complete with a chocolate espresso bean finish. 5.8% ABV
Modern Times Beer
Black House Coffee Stout
4 Cans 500 ml
Modern Times Beer
Octagon City Fruited Berliner-Weisse
4 Cans
Fruited Berliner Weisse beer.
Modern Times Beer
City of the Sun IPA
6 Cans
City of the Sun is a ridiculously awesome IPA loaded with sticky, fruity new wave hops redolent of melon, lime, and citrus notes. The flavor is as complex as it is aggressive, featuring a stiff bitterness and a powerfully tropical hop character, backed by a dry, barely-there malt backbone. City of the Sun is named after a 17th Century work of crackpot utopian fiction that describes a sun-worshipping theocracy featuring the common ownership of children, goods, and partners, with a rigid system of (super hot) group mating.
Modern Times Beer
Ice Pilsner
4 Cans
Hopped with Czech Saaz and Australian Summer hops giving this brew a cold taste.
Modern Times Beer
Variety Pack
10 Cans 16 oz
This Stunning sexy mixed pack contains a veritable cornucopia of our complex, sessionable, and profoundly delicious beers. From an oatmeal stout packed with our house roasted coffee.
Modern Times Beer
Black House Nitro Coffee Stout
4 Cans
Our beloved oatmeal coffee stout nitrogenated and packed to the gills with coconut and cocoa nibs. Limited release.
Modern Times Beer
Booming Rollers IPA
4 Cans
City of the Sun is a big, fruity, pungent, sticky, delicious IPA. Mosaic & Motueka give it a very fruity hop character, with Simcoe providing enough of a piney backbone to prevent it from going off the deep end. The complex but unobtrusive malt character gives it a medium body and a platform for the saturated hop flavor.
Modern Times Beer
Monsters' Park Imperial Stout
22 oz
An imperialized version of Black House loaded with our house-roasted coffee. Mega Black House is a complex sipper that is thick, chewy, and bursting with coffee aroma & flavor.
Modern Times Beer
Aurora IPA
22 oz
A robust Belgian-style farmhouse ale brewed with Merlot grape must. Universal Friend is fermented with our house yeast blend, balancing the wine grapes with the earthy character of our saison yeast.
Modern Times Beer
Phalanx IPA
22 oz
A sour cherry gose that's tart, fruity, and delicious. The sour, salty base beer brings the funky refreshment, while the heavy dose of cherries turns the whole thing into a fruity, tasty cherry bomb.
Modern Times Beer
Oneida Pale Ale
22 oz
Oneida is vigorously hoppy, aromatic pale ale saturated with Nelson Sauvin & cascade hops. A stripped down malt bill keeps the focus on the dank, fruity, citrusy hop aroma and flavor. 5.8% ABV
Modern Times Beer
Hooloomooloo IPA
22 oz
Intensely hoppy double IPA exploding with tropical aroma and flavor. 10% ABV
Modern Times Beer
Oneida Pale Ale
4 Cans
American Ale. Light-bodied with bright tropical fruit and lemongrass notes with grapefruit citrus. 5.8% ABV
Modern Times Beer
Orderville IPA
22 oz
Fruit forward IPA with bangin' aromas and a fully saturated hop flavor and finish. 7.2% ABV