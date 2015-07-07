Jewel of Russia Classic
Vodka
1 L
93 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. A superb, authentic ultra premium vodka! Made from the centuries-old recipe for the "Drink of the Czars." Full bodied yet extremely smooth!
The same incredible vodka as Jewel of Russia Ultra without the expensive hand painted bottle. Possibly the best vodka available.
90-95 WINE ENTHUSIAST, SPIRIT OF THE YEAR 2001 FOOD & WINE MAG. The Jewel of Russia brings the best of Russian vodka-making traditions directly from the heart of Russia. New pack, same great vodka!