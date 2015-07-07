Hogue Genesis Syrah
Syrah/Shiraz
750 ml
This Syrah is rich and full bodied with hints of ripe berries, chocolate and black pepper.
This Syrah is rich and full bodied with hints of ripe berries, chocolate and black pepper.
GOLD, BEST OF CLASS, 2013 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. One of America's top examples of this genre, the '11 Hogue Riesling is fresh, flowery and medium sweet; zingy in the aftertaste.
12 Bottle Case. 86 PTS Wilfred Wong. Crosses the line between pretty and serious. Untamed tannins on the palate.
Aromas of blackberry and fig, with earthy nutmeg spice and vanilla. Velvety smooth on the palate.
92 PTS Wine Enthusiast. One of America's top examples of a good, slightly sweet style wine. Finishes with nice crispness.
Velvety, with a nice savory edge to the blueberry and dark plum flavors, which shine through fine tannins on the refined finish.
The Hogue Late Harvest Riesling is pleasing and shows a fine balance between its sugar and acidity; has a fine and delicate finish.
The Hogue Gewurztraminer serves up fine rose petal flavors in an off-dry, crisp format. Great to serve with any spiced entree.
86 PTS Wilfred Wong. Taking the varietal to the next level, crosses the line between pretty and serious. Untamed tannins on the palate.
Bronze Medal, 2011 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Comp. A well-defined effort that plays easily on the palate. Bright in the finish.
A wonderful Cabernet Sauvignon from the Northwest; tightly packed with red currant and plum flavors; notes of cedar and minerals in the finish