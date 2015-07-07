Robert Mondavi Private Selection
Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Deep ruby red in color, it opens with concentrated aromas of black cherries, blackberries, vanilla, mocha, and toasty oak, with notes of coffee and smoke.
The Robert Mondavi Private Selection Cabernet is a soft, ripe red wine; easy-going on the palate with good richness in the finish.
California. Lemon and green apple aromas with peach, vanilla, nectarine and brown sugar flavors. 13.5% ABV
California. Bright and lively dried herb and red currant flavors. 15.3% ABV
Aromas of meyer lemon zest and fresh lime. Flavors of citrus, lemon, melon, and herbs. 13% ABV
Argentina. Opens with a multi-layered perfume of cassis, black cherry and ripe plum with of cocoa, fresh herbs and clove. 14.5% ABV
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '06 Mondavi Oakville Cab is elegant & stylish, with expansive layers of ripe currant, fresh earth, herb, red plum & black cherry. Full bodied, gaining depth & structure.
96 PTS WINE SPECTATOR.
Soft and gentle, the Robert Mondavi Coastal Merlot offers an easy going texture with flavors of pleasing red fruits; this versatile wine is a great choice for casual get-togethers.
With aromas of pear and lemon, followed by similar tastes on the palate, this wine is a light, tasty white that pairs well with everything from crab cakes to pasta primavera and salads.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Made from 100% Sangiovese, the delicious '06 Robert Mondavi Private Selection Dry Rose is one yummy pink wine; fresh and zesty on the palate; ripe red fruits abound; crisp finish.
A Bordeaux blend aged in French oak, soft and plummy red fruit makes a nice and easy dinner wine.
94 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '01 Robert Mondavi Reserve Cabernet is a superrich, polished, multifaceted wine, with layers of ripe currant, blackberry, herb, cedar and sage; deep and concentrated.
The Robert Mondavi Moscato d'Oro is a well-balanced, sweet wine; pleasing core fruit flavors with a nice touch of flowers.
92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Soft and succulent blackberry and cassis fruit upfront, framed by squeaky clean tannins and solid oak elements; the '98 Robert Mondavi Reserve Cabernet has voluptuous textures.
Look forward to aromas of blackberry, black pepper, blackcurrant, vanilla and spice on the nose. Deeper flavors are revealed by tasting. Blackberry, licorice and oaky spice come out on first sips. With a little time to breathe, it will develop even more. A great match for a steak now!
A well-balanced effort, the Robert Mondavi Private Selection Cabernet combines ripe cherry aromas and flavors with nicely defined herbal notes; this is fine choice for pan-seared lamb chops.
85 PTS WILFRED WONG. Easy-to-like and quite soft, the '00 Robert Mondavi Coastal Chardonnay is a great party wine for those who really enjoy wine; fine balance makes this wine a BEST BUY!
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR Here's an outstanding reserve cabernet at a resonable price; the '97 Robert Mondavi Reserve Cabernet is firm, focused and complex, with a smoky, toasty core or oaky notes.
One of the greatest wines produced in the last three decades! Powerful yet exceptionally integrated the '96 will live 20+ years and become a work of beauty.
Sweet yet persistent on the palate with focused ripe apple flavors. Good tension in the finish.
A fine Zinfandel, the Robert Mondavi Coastal is a perfect choice for casual BBQs and large get-togethers.
California. Offers dark plum, blackberry and black cherry aromas with a lush and succulent texture. 13.5% ABV
Napa Valley. Sweet plums and juicy berries, infused with brown sugar. 15.3% ABV
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir Red Wine offers rich, fruit-forward flavors and bright aromas of strawberry and cherry with a hint of spice. This wine matches best with light red meats.
The Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Chardonnay shows nice ripeness medium-bodied and roundness on the palate; layered and easy in the finish; great to serve at your next party.
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc White Wine combines refreshing lime flavor with delicate floral aromas and a crisp finish. This California wine pairs well with seafood and pasta.
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Pinot Grigio White Wine is light and crisp, displaying juicy citrus and lime flavors. Well-rounded and refreshing, this California wine pairs easily with most dishes.
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Merlot Red Wine is complex and well-balanced, with an enticing toasty mocha oak and cherry cola flavor. Enjoy this California wine with hearty pasta and grilled meats.
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi White Zinfandel Blush Wine is a refreshing with fruity flavors and aromas, making it perfect to enjoy on a warm afternoon paired with some spicy Cajun food.
Very bright golden color; youthful aromas of green apples with some citrus notes; refreshing and clean on the palate with a note of sweetness in the finish.
The Woodbridge Lightly Oaked Chardonnay is fresh and pleasing on the plate; pleasant, ripe apple flavors persists to the finish.
Light and easy-to-drink, the lively Woodbridge White Zinfandel is a pleasing wine to pair with light meals and weekend afternoon soirees.
Clean, fresh and lively; the medium-bodied and firmly built Woodbridge Cabernet exhibits nice balance and a smooth finish; great value.
Chewy and rich, the Woodbridge Winery Shiraz offers a bountiful of ripe fruit flavors; substantial and satisfying on the palate, this wine is a good match with a beefy stew w/lots of vegetables.
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Zinfandel Dark Red Wine features flavors of blackberry and plum, as well as notes of jam and spices, making it a delicious complement for a salmon meal.
Robert Mondavi does a very good job with its Woodbridge Zinfandels, the '98 California appellation effort is soft, ripe and easy drinking. Try with mild BBQ's.
California. Pleasing aromas of apple, pear, lemon, honey, floral notes and a touch of cinnamon. Flavors of pear and lemon. 12% ABV
Napa Valley. Sweet plums and juicy berries, infused with brown sugar. 13.5% ABV
Made from four Bordeaux red varieties, mostly Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc, this full-bodied wine is chalky in big-boned tannin and woody oak. Green olive, sagebrush and graphite accent blackberry and black cherry, with a rounded finish.
A zesty, fruity Zinfandel with aromas rich with blackberry, blueberry and raspberry fruit & hints of black pepper.
Zesty orange rind-lemon curd flavors, and an incredibly smooth mouth feel with flavors that linger in a luxuriously long finish.
High in tannins. Very pronounced plum note matched by a deep plum color. Very agreeable “bake shop” aroma that lingers. Medium finish.
Grown in the Central Coast appellation, "our winemaking style lets the vineyard speak for itself" remarks Winemaker Ken Shyvers. This Chardonnay emphasizes fruit with citrus, melon, and tropical fruit with floral character taking central stage. Barrel aging adds spiciness and toasty, creamy nuances. This makes it wonderful to sip by itself or accompany a wide range of foods.
Introducing the first ever Bourbon Barrel-Aged Chardonnay. This surprising twist on a classic wine is a match made in toasty oak heaven.
The Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir boasts of red fruit and a layered palate; pretty in the aftertaste.
Barrel-fermented and put through 100% malolactic fermentation, possesses excellent ripe and rich aromatics.
Robert Mondavi Winery is the founder of Fume Blanc. Year in and year out Mondavi Fume is a delicious dry white wine with bright flavors and racy acidity; deep citrus and tropical notes in the finish.
The Robert Mondavi Winery Chardonnay is a fine, well-balanced win; serves up plenty of ripe apple and peach flavors; one of the valley's most consistent efforts.
Mendoza. Raspberry and savory oak aromas usher forth spiced plum, blueberry and vanilla flavors. 13.5% APV
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine presents aromas and flavors of blackberry, dark cherry, toast, and spice. This medium-bodied California red wine pairs well with grilled meats.
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Chardonnay White Wine presents vibrant fruit flavors complemented by vanilla and oak notes. Crisp yet silky, this bottle of wine pairs easily with appetizers or entrees.
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir Red Wine offers rich, fruit-forward flavors and bright aromas of strawberry and cherry with a hint of spice. This wine matches best with light red meats.
The Woodbridge Sauvignon Blanc is fresh, with a note of dried citrus; medium bodied and easy on the palate.
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Malbec Red Wine offers juicy fruit notes of plum and blackberry and bold aromas of cedar and blueberry. This bold, California wine pairs perfectly with spicy meat dishes.
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Red Blend Red Wine is filled with plum and jammy blackberry flavors, plus subtle vanilla and spice. Full and rich, this California Red Wine pairs well with savory dishes.
Aromas and flavors of cherries, berries, and brown sugar. Medium-bodied with a toasty caramel finish.
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Riesling White Wine pairs with a variety of foods, offering flavors and aromas of orange rind, jasmine, stone fruit, and crisp citrus.
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Moscato White Wine is a light, fruity drink with a bright finish that complements a wide variety of foods, including roasted pears and fruit tarts.
Reminiscent of summer, the fresh citrus, apricot & spice flavors of the Riesling grape weave through this crisp, lightly sweet wine. Serve chilled with appetizers, or enjoy with your next picnic.
Very fragrant and quite pleasing, the La Famiglia di Robert Mondavi Moscato Bianco is one of the most delightful, easy drinking dessert wines around; great for sipping with fresh fruit.