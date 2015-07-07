The Balvenie
Double Wood 12 Year Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
A smooth and mellow single malt with beautifully combined flavors of nutty sweetness, cinnamon spiciness and layer of sherry.
The Balvenie Single Barrel Sherry Cask 15 Year Old has a consistent character that is rich with elegant oak and subtle spice.
The Balvenie 12yr Single Barrel selection has notes of honey with sweet fruits and subtle spices, complex and rich with deep vanilla oakiness.
Deep and rich on the nose, with floral notes, sweet vanilla and orange peel. Velvety?smooth to taste with?tangy?citrus, mellow cinnamon spice and blossom honey.?honey.
New release from Balvenie's Master Distiller David Stewart. Aged in Sherry casks. Flavors of honey, citrus fruits, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla oak notes. Wonderful!
GOLD MEDAL SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION A rich, mellow whisky with a great depth of character and fullness of flavor.
GOLD MEDAL 2008 SAN FRANCISCO WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION. This single cask drawn whiskey matures in wood for at least 15 years! Full, rich flavor!
Rich, sweet and creamy toffee on the nose combined with fresh fruit notes. Rounded vanilla taste with sweet oak notes. 86 Proof.
Scotland. Elegant and complex aromas with oak and vanilla. Flavors of sweet dried fruit and spice with toffee notes. 86 Proof