Teremana
Treana
Red Table Wine
750 ml
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. This frisky red settles nicely into a cadence of bright red currants and sweet oak flavors.
Treana
2014 Chardonnay
750 ml
Rich golden color. Smooth, rich and toasty with vanilla and ripe pear fruit. Creamy and elegant with racy acidity and a long, deep finish.
Treana
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
2014 VINTAGE ONLY; 92 PTS, TASTING PANEL MAG - The 2014 Treana Cab has a ruby black core with a ruby rim. Aromas of deep black fruits like boysenberry and blackberry along with red fruit notes of pomegranate and red currant are complemented with mulling spices, star anise, clove and sweet vanilla. On the palate, intense ripe fruit notres of black currant, blackberry, red cherry."
Treana
White
750 ml
88 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Peach, lemon meringue and cantaloupe flavors that have a pleasant acidity with a smooth, rich texture.