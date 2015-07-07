Treana

Cabernet Sauvignon

750 ml

2014 VINTAGE ONLY; 92 PTS, TASTING PANEL MAG - The 2014 Treana Cab has a ruby black core with a ruby rim. Aromas of deep black fruits like boysenberry and blackberry along with red fruit notes of pomegranate and red currant are complemented with mulling spices, star anise, clove and sweet vanilla. On the palate, intense ripe fruit notres of black currant, blackberry, red cherry."