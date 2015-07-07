MauiWine
Hula o Maui Sparkling Pineapple Wine
750 ml
Produced from the juice of fresh golden pineapple. Very refreshing flavors, perfect aperitif.
A delightful wine, the Tedeschi Maui Splash! nicely captures flavors of the sweet tropics! Bright with easy going pineapple flavors, matches well with mixed Asian cuisines.
The Tedeschi Maui Blanc is a pleasant, dry white from Hawaii; drinks easily with a nice crisp aftertaste.