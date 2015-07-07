Tecate
Mexican Lager
12 Cans
A well balanced bright golden lager beer with a malt crisp flavor. This Mexican Lager has a hoppy aroma with light fruity essences. Goes great with corn chips, salsa, and Bloody Mary’s!
90 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Tecate in a bottle screams Mexico, you can not go far in Mexico with out seeing the familar Tecate logo. This is a nice blanced beer.
A well balanced bright golden lager beer with a malt crisp flavor. This Mexican Lager has a hoppy aroma with light fruity essences. Goes great with corn chips, salsa, and Bloody Mary’s!
A beer with a surprising and distinct zesty flavor, defined malt character and smooth aftertaste that is light by design and bold.
Try new Tecate Light, Mexico's #1 light beer. You can not go far in Mexico with out seeing the familiar Tecate logo. This is a nice balanced beer.
Defined malt character with a smooth aftertaste that is light by design and bold by nature. 3.9% ABV
