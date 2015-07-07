Taylor Fladgate
Late Bottled Vintage Port
750 ml
Deep, black and really rich, the flavorful Taylor Fladgate Late Bottled Vintage Porto is an outstanding dessert wine; great with a triple creme blue cheese or a fine cigar.
Deep, black and really rich, the flavorful Taylor Fladgate Late Bottled Vintage Porto is an outstanding dessert wine; great with a triple creme blue cheese or a fine cigar.
96 PTS James Suckling. Pure fruit on the nose, with berry and minerals with a licorice undertone. Polished and firm tannins.
Mellow nose of succulent ripe berry fruit with aromas of butterscotch, figs and prunes interwoven with attractive nutty and spicy aromas. Smooth on the palate, full of rich strawberry jam flavors.
92 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. Taylor's Tawny Ports are the best of their type; exhibit more aromatic personalities, greater fruit and ripeness, and a wonderful sweetness and length.
92 PTS WILFRED WONG. One of the most complex wines on earth, the Taylor Fladgate 40 Years Old Tawny exudes aromas and flavors of vanilla creme, decadent toffee, and persistent dried raisins.
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. A classic wine, aged and matured with beautifully defined dried raisiny flavors; lightish in color and absolutely smooth; great balance between sweet fruit and fine barrels.
93 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. These ports are the best of their type; more aromatic personalities, greater fruit and ripeness and a wonderful sweetness and length.