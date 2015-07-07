Tarima Hill Monastrell
Rioja
750 ml
91 POINTS Wine Spectator (2012 vintage). Rich yet harmonious, this polished red delivers a core of black cherry and cassis, framed with smoke, mineral, licorice and espresso notes.
91 POINTS Wine Spectator (2012 vintage). Rich yet harmonious, this polished red delivers a core of black cherry and cassis, framed with smoke, mineral, licorice and espresso notes.
Spain. Flavors and aromas of red plums, black cherries, and raisins. The toasty barrel power lingers as well. Finishes with a lingering warmth and toast. 14% ABV.