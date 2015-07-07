Tapiz
Malbec
750 ml
Purple to almost black color; layers of black plum, crushed cherries and violet aromas; full flavored, with a beautiful mouthfeel and structure; persistent and well balanced in the finish.
The Tapiz Cabernet is rich and deep; one of the top efforts from Argentina.
The Tapiz Malbec Rose underscores how fine this varietal works as a dry, pink wine; color is deep; fruit is generous; finish is crisp.
A shining example of a finely made white wine and from Argentina of all places. Clean and fresh, with a great palate impression and ripe apple flavors.