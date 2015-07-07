Tamdhu Batch Strength
Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
In 1897, Tamdhu Speyside Distillery was born of its founders Can-Dhu-Spirit, and 200 years of Scottish industry. Today, Tamdhu embodies the same intrepid approach.
In 1897, Tamdhu Speyside Distillery was born of its founders Can-Dhu-Spirit, and 200 years of Scottish industry. Today, Tamdhu embodies the same intrepid approach.
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL 2014 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. The nose is flowery, faintly lemon, with hints of cereal and grain. The palate is sweet and clean with a faint hint of peat in the finish.
Tamdhu is a mild whiskey with hints of malt and sweetness. The mid palate has tones of heather and peat and the finish is warm, smooth, and long.