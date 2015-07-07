Tamarack Cellars Merlot
Merlot
750 ml
92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '08 Tamarack Cellars Merlot has a structure that is firmly Cab-like; fruit broadly displayed across the midpalate; a joyride from start to finish.
92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '08 Tamarack Cellars Merlot has a structure that is firmly Cab-like; fruit broadly displayed across the midpalate; a joyride from start to finish.
Sporting a combination of ripe apples and sweet oak. Flavorful with great notes on the palate. Lots of weight and depth in the finish.
Tamarack Cellars is a top-notch, high level producer. The Cabernet is full on the palate, with black fruit and oak in its flavor profile; pairs well with grilled beef.
Sweet aromas of strawberries, raspberries and rose petals. The flavors are dark, rich, lusciously mouthwatering, with cherries, boysenberries, hints of leather, sweet pipe tobacco, and coffee beans.