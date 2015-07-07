Tablas Creek Esprit de Beaucastel '06
750 ml
93 PTS, #50, TOP 100 WINES OF 2009, WINE SPECTATOR. The '06 Tablas Creek Esprit de Beaucastel is well-balanced, intense yet elegant; Full-bodied, showing vivid blueberry and wild berry flavors.
91-93 PTS Robert Parker, Jr. Attractive grapefruit, lemon blossom, and exotic tropical fruit notes. Superb freshness.