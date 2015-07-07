Tabasco Pepper Sauce
Condiments
5 oz
The perfect companion to all kinds of ethnic foods - from Cajun, Italian and Caribbean to Asian and Tex-Mex. Use it to to liven up just about any dish, sauce, marinade or glaze. A staple since 1868.
The perfect companion to all kinds of ethnic foods - from Cajun, Italian and Caribbean to Asian and Tex-Mex. Use it to to liven up just about any dish, sauce, marinade or glaze. A staple since 1868.
The hot, legendary pepper sauce! A must have for cocktails like bloody marys and micheladas.
Adds gusto to your Bloody Mary!