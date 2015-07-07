Surly Smoke
Lager
22 oz
Black malt flavors mesh with notes of raisins, plums, figs and licorice with the subtle smoke on the side. 9.5% ABV
Black malt flavors mesh with notes of raisins, plums, figs and licorice with the subtle smoke on the side. 9.5% ABV
Guatemalan coffee, roasted locally, added to Bender, our oatmeal brown ale. 5.1% ABV.
Guatemalan coffee, roasted locally, added to Bender, our oatmeal brown ale. 5.1% ABV.
Citrusy, hoppy aromas and flavors balanced out by a chewy caramel malt backbone. Refreshing bitter finish. 6.2% ABV
Pale gold West Coast IPA with fruity-citrus aromas from generous dry hopping. 7.3% ABV