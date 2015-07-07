Strongbow
Variety Pack
12 Bottles
Featuring 3 bottles of Gold Apple, 3 Honey, 3 Ginger and 3 Red Berries
Strongbow Gold Apple hits the mark of crisp, refreshing, balanced cider taste, like the golden delicious apple.
Sweet and golden with a crisp kick, a hint of green apple and a long, bittersweet finish. 5% ABV.
Strongbow Orange Blossom has a spring-like fresh orange blossom aroma and a smooth yet sweet complexity that goes from the nose to the palate with a fine texture that is well balanced. It finishes with a just the right citrus and floral notes for a delicious and refreshing taste. Pairs will with spicy Thai cuisine.
The next big thing in flavored alcoholic beverages from the world's #1 Cider Brand. Strongbow successfully developed Flavored Cider category internationally and this is the latest offering.
Refreshingly crisp and satisfyingly sweet, Strongbow Honey & Apple Cider delivers a complex and unique flavor. A blend of bittersweet cider and culinary apples and warm, succulent honey.