Strike Brewing
India Pale Ale
22 oz Bottle
Generously hopped during the boil and post-fermentation, this IPA sets itself apart in drinkability. Great for those who love the bitterness and flavor of hops and want to enjoy a few beers.
Generously hopped during the boil and post-fermentation, this IPA sets itself apart in drinkability. Great for those who love the bitterness and flavor of hops and want to enjoy a few beers.
Red Stripe is a refreshing lager beer, and every bottle is imported all the way from Jamaica, in the heart of the Caribbean. It's the beer in the little stubby bottle, from an island with big spirit. Crack open an ice-cold Red Stripe with friends, and feel the good vibes.
Red Stripe is a refreshing lager beer, and every bottle is imported all the way from Jamaica, in the heart of the Caribbean. It's the beer in the little stubby bottle, from an island with big spirit. Crack open an ice-cold Red Stripe with friends, and feel the good vibes.
The pride of Jamaica! Excellent with hot Caribbean dishes! This very drinkable light beer is terrific any time of the year.
The pride of Jamaica! Excellent with hot Caribbean dishes! This very drinkable light beer is terrific any time of the year.
The pride of Jamaica! Excellent with hot Caribbean dishes! This very drinkable light beer is terrific any time of the year.
Dry hopping this bright, extra pale ale makes for great flavor. This was the first style we called up from our recipe playbook to craft in our new brewery.
A slightly hoppy, golden ale with a substantial malt backbone for a definitive flavor. Just a touch of wheat provides a slightly tart, refreshing finish. Perfect for any occasion.
This high gravity ale is intensely hopped with Magnum, Columbus, Centennial and Cascade hops. Bold and bitter, with a delightful grapefruit and lemon zest aroma.
A simple malt base and moderate bitterness allow the dry hop of Mosaic and Amarillo to shine. The result boasts a glorious aroma of mango, apricot, and pine, with a dry finish.
Beach House Amber is hoppy but not bitter with full malt characteristics and slightly nutty.
Red Stripe is a refreshing lager beer, and every bottle is imported all the way from Jamaica, in the heart of the Caribbean. It's the beer in the little stubby bottle, from an island with big spirit. Crack open an ice-cold Red Stripe with friends, and feel the good vibes.