Strand Br Harvest Ball
Specialty
16.9 oz Bottle
In commemoration of their 4th year Strand Brewing Harvest Ball uses delicate winter wheats, Saaz hops, orange blossom honey, Indian Coriander and Orange-zest. An impeccably balanced white ale.
Refreshing and flavorful, this Blonde Ale is well-balanced and features a lightly malted palate. There is a gentle fruitiness, with a bit of hop character and just a touch of bitterness.
Brewed with pale, crystal, and German Munich malts and hopped with Summit, Cacade, and Amarillo, this Pale Ale is incredibly well-blanced. Slightly floral and fruity finish.
This IPA has a full-bodied, toasted caramel base with a hint of bitter-sweet. Expertly blended layers of hop aroma, character, and flavor.
White Sand Imperial IPA is bursting with tropical fruit flavors on the nose. You get a balance of pine and resin flavors along with a strong maltiness, which makes this beer quite drinkable.
Atticus IPA is maltier, hoppier version of 24th. Same impeccable balance. Ages well.
24th Street Pale possesses a citrusy, floral, fruity nose. Well balanced malt bill and refreshing.