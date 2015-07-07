Stranahan's
Diamond Peak
750 ml
Selected from the oldest casks by a master distiller. Aged Colorado Single Malt Whiskey in #3 Char American Oak Barrels.
A smell of coffee, oak, oatmeal, vanilla, and caramel with a full rich thickness leaving you coated with a coffee flavor. 47% ABV
A beautiful marriage of Port wine and whiskey with black current undertones, creamy texture and a long, warm and lovely finish.