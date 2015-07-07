Stirrings Blood Orange Bitters
Bitters Bar Mixers
12 oz
Derived from roots, bark, herbs and fruit, the function of bitters is to give any cocktail "body". The blend of exotic ingredients give this bitter a sweeter, mellower taste.
Real lime juice and pure cane sugar, leveled out with triple sec.
This is a true California Classic for any brunch.
We use real lime and lemon juice and pure cane sugar perfectly balanced with triple sec. This drink from the laid-back land of manana never sipped more smoothly.
Stirrings Grenadine Syrup is not just another red colored sugar water. A perfect mix of crushed pomegranate seeds & sugar brings out the flavor of the fruit adding a sweet freshness to any cocktail.
Simple Syrup is the key starting ingredient needed to create great cocktail. Made with a perfect prportion of organic sugar & purified water, it takes the guess work out of that critical first step!
All natural Stirrings Ginger Liqueur infused with ginger root for a warm spicy finish.
A sweet, sparkling blend of soft mint, cane sugar, and lime juice.
The latest taste sensation for rum drinkers. Add fresh mint, ice and your favorite Rum. Yummmm
A touch of olive juice brine is the ingredient that makes a standard Martini "Dirty". Stirrings has created a perfect Dirty Martini mixer, leaving the guesswork out of creating that perfect balance!
This could be your next favorite Cosmopolitan mixer.
Ready for a new Lemon Drop? Try it with a Lemon infused vodka!
Enjoy your Pomegranate Martini with this delicious blend of pomegranate, lemon juice and cane sugar.
Smokey and sweet with celery essence, horseradish and turmeric aroma.