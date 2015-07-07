Stiegl Lemon Radler
Zitrone Lemon Radler
4 Cans 16.9 oz
50% Stiegl's Goldbrau Lager is mixed with 50% All Natural Lemon soda to create a wonderfully sessionable beer.
The only all natural Shandy 6-pack. The Grapefruit is what makes this Shandy, giving this naturally cloudy brew a pleasantly sweet aroma with just enough tartness on the to pull of the perfect taste.
This beer has a herb character which turns later into a mild flavour on the tongue. The beer is slight herb, foams quite well, and has also a soft and creamy character.