Stiegl Radler
Grapefruit
4 Cans
Stiegl Radler is half Stiegl Goldbräu and half high quality soda with all-natural flavours. 2.5% ABV.
Real fruit juice gives Stiegl Grapefruit Radler its distinctive aroma, natural cloudiness, and refrehing flavor. One of the most thirst-quenching drinks on the planet.
Light, gently kiln-dried malt gives a light golden color. The marvelous bouquet of Saaz hops, a characteristic bitterness and liveliness, with delicate hoppy notes and a fine, aromatic flavor.
Mildly hopped with a typical refreshing beer bouquet, golden color, a magnificent fine head and pleasant aftertaste, Stiegl Goldbrau is the enjoyment of beer at the highest level.
50% Stiegl's Goldbrau Lager is mixed with 50% All Natural Lemon soda to create a wonderfully sessionable beer.
The only all natural Shandy 6-pack. The Grapefruit is what makes this Shandy, giving this naturally cloudy brew a pleasantly sweet aroma with just enough tartness on the to pull of the perfect taste.
This beer has a herb character which turns later into a mild flavour on the tongue. The beer is slight herb, foams quite well, and has also a soft and creamy character.