Stephen Vincent Merlot '06
Merlot
750 ml
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A pleasant effort, the red-fruited '06 Stephen Vincent Merlot stands in as a firmly built yet softly-textured wine; finishes easily with a fine bright note.
The Stephen Vincent Sauvignon Blanc has ripe, citrus flavors that stay nicely on the palate; crisp and light in the aftertaste.
The Stephen Vincent Pinot Noir is a great value; shows ripe strawberries, with a note of black fruit; firm, with soft tannins in the finish.
The Stephen Vincent Cabernet is a solid, medium bodied red that is soft and ready-to-enjoy.