St Germain
Elderflower Liqueur
750 ml
Product of France. Made from handpicked elderflower, biked down from the Alps. 20% ABV
Product of France. Made from handpicked elderflower, biked down from the Alps. 20% ABV
GOLD MEDAL 2014 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Notes of pear, grapefruit and tropical fruits, a perfect balance of sweetness and dryness.
GOLD MEDAL 2014 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Notes of pear, grapefruit and tropical fruits, a perfect balance of sweetness and dryness.
95-100pts WINE ENTHUSIAST BEST IN SHOW,DBL GOLD-SF Spirits Comp.,FIVE STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL 2009 Notes of pear, grapefruit and tropical fruits, features a perfect balance of sweetness and dryness.