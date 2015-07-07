St Louis Gueuze Fond Tradition
Belgian Specialty Ale
375 ml
Golden with a bit of red and slight carbonation. Sour fruit nose of cherries and dark fruit pleasantly rise from the glass. The middle and finish are tart, with a light overall mouthfeel.
A strong araoma of rasberries dominates the nose. The color is pinkish with a fizzy head. A very sweet palate of rasberries is present in the beeer.
A hazy orange beer with a thin beige head. The aroma is sweet and very peachy. The flavors are sweet with an almost sticky feel in the mouth with strong notes of peach.
