Square One
Bergamot Vodka
750 ml
Organic bergamot citrus, mandarin, tangerine, and navel oranges plus ginger, coriander and juniper botanicals. Great depth and character. 40% ABV
Organic bergamot citrus, mandarin, tangerine, and navel oranges plus ginger, coriander and juniper botanicals. Great depth and character. 40% ABV
Using four basil varieties, a bit of honeysuckle and lemongrass- make a sweet and savory, very well rounded spirit. Perfect for cocktail creativity. 40% ABV
Made with organic American rye and water drawn from deep aquifers to create an unparalleled smoothness. Incredibly silky and high-quality. 40% ABV
Produced using 100% organic American rye, the water is drawn from the pristine Teton Range of Wyoming. Square One has an incredibly silky, high quality with a natural richness on the palate.
Essence of cucumber combined with Square One's original certified organic American rye vodka. 80 Proof.
Organic, bold, captivating, seductive. Infused with essence of pear, rose, lemon verbena, lavender, rosemary, coriander and citrus peel. 45% ABV