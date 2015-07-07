Spring 44 Old Tom
Gin
750 ml
Delightfully citrus on the front palate with lemon and lime zest. Mid palate showcases the juniper with hints of cinnamon and green tea. Finish is nicely dry and floral.
Delightfully citrus on the front palate with lemon and lime zest. Mid palate showcases the juniper with hints of cinnamon and green tea. Finish is nicely dry and floral.
A lush and balanced vodka with a smooth finish - ideal for sipping. Made from non-GMO corn which is naturally gluten-free. 40% ABV
Nicely dry up front with an essence of grain. An amazing creaminess with a velvety texture and depth on the mid palate. Finish is long with a rye spiciness.
This vibrant Monterey Chard has aromas of apple and pear with hints of citrus and vanilla. You will find the crisp finish quite enjoyable.Pairs with grilled chicken, cream-sauced pastas, and seafood.
Exhibits star-fruit, kiwi, candied lemon peel and lime zest with underlying hints of rosewater and ginger root. The palate is bright and fresh, with a gentle minerality and tangy citrus notes.