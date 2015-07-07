Franziskaner Weissbier
Hefeweizen
6 Bottles
This golden wheat beer features fresh, spicy and fruity tastes with a mild, sweet finish. 5.0 % ABV
This golden wheat beer features fresh, spicy and fruity tastes with a mild, sweet finish. 5.0 % ABV
88 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. A double bock that has a sweet, roasty malt taste with hints of chocolate; medium body that lays on the tongue with intense warmth.
Premium brand, bottom fermented Munchner Lager with a supremely well balanced hop flavor. 5.2% ABV.
Classic German Premium Lager. Supremely well balanced hop flavor. 5.2% ABV
A bronze, amber-red color lager with accents toward a sweetish maltiness that pairs nicely with sausages and spicy foods.
92 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Big and cloudy in a pint glass, this truly classic German Hefe packs in banana, cloves, and citrus elegantly and with purpose. Lovely balance with a refreshing finish.
Achieves its impeccable taste by balancing the roasted malt flavor with the perfect amount of hops.
92 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Big and cloudy in a pint glass, this truly classic German Hefe packs in banana, cloves, and citrus elegantly and with purpose. Lovely balance with a refreshing finish.