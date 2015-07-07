Chateau Souverain
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Brings dried herbs and lemon grass to the fore; delicate and refined on the palate; medium finish.
California. Rich aromas of black cherry, black plum and freshly sliced vanilla with an earthy forest accent. 13.9% ABV
The Souverain Merlot offers a nice mix between candied, red fruits and layered, oaky notes; smooth finish.
Clean aromas of citrus, apples, butter and oak spice. Flavors of tropical fruits, brown baking spices, butter and toast 13.9% ABV