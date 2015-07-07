Southern Comfort
Original
1.75 L
Southern Comfort is a blend of bourbon and fruit flavors that produce a slightly sweet drink that is great mixed with sweet & sour mix and ice.
The sweet smooth flavors of Southern Comfort with a little more proof.
A delightful blend of Southern Comfort and Gingerbread spices. Ginger, nutmeg and cloves. Great in Egg Nog , Ginger Ale or neat.
Southern Comfort's most refreshing version of the legendary drink of New Orleans, a 55 proof version with lime. The classic recipe since 1874 with the taste of fresh limes added to it.
Made in USA. Made with fruit, spice and whiskey flavors punctuated by vanilla, orange, lemon and cinnamon. 70 Proof
A blend of Southern Comfort, Caramel, vanilla and spice. Warm caramel flavors blended with Southern Comfort Whiskey.
Maraschino cherry, orange marmalade, lemon zest and grilled almond. SoCo Original mixed with amaretto & cherry brandy.
Southern Comfort Fiery Pepper is a spicy concoction of the genuine whiskey and premium flavors of Southern Comfort and a blast of real Tabasco that turns up the heat in the pursuit of pleasure.