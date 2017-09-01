Sordo Barolo Gabutti
Barolo
750 ml
95 PTS. WINE ENTHUSIAST TOP 100 EDITOR'S CHOICE. Delivers crushed black cherry flavors layered in licorice, black pepper, clove, alpine herbs and balsamic notes; noble tannins and brisk acidity; well
93 PTS. WINE ENTHUSIAST. Full of flavor; violets and high toned red fruits emerge from the glass; red fruit is accented by notes of cedar, tar and subtle oak notes.