Sonoma Brothers
Gin
750 ml
Our four botanical Gin starts with only the best quality neutral spirit, Sonoma Brothers Vodka. We then vapor infuse and macerate the highest quality, local organic botanicals in our pot still.
Our four botanical Gin starts with only the best quality neutral spirit, Sonoma Brothers Vodka. We then vapor infuse and macerate the highest quality, local organic botanicals in our pot still.
Our Bourbon starts with our all natural, GMO-free corn, wheat, and specialty malted barley. We then meticulously select only the finest quality spirit during the distillation process to place in new American oak casks. This complex Bourbon has notes of cherry oak, dried fruits, spicy vanilla and caramel.