Sobon Zinfandel Rezerve
Zinfandel
750 ml
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A blast of a zin, the lavish '08 Sobon Estate means Rezerve when it says so; rich berry flavors are met with a solid palate delivery.
An immense Zinfandel; showcasing delicious dark fruit aromas and spice; Sobon Estate Rocky Top Zin year in and year out displays rich and satisfying flavors with a long velvety-like finish.
This is a very stylish Zinfandel; aromas of spice, cooca and crushed berries; full bodied with layers of boysenberry, and vanilla.
Deep, youthful color; classic Syrah aromas of blueberry, plums with a note of pepper; full-flavored and silky on the palate; multiple layers of bright fruit on the aftertaste, pair with roast beef.
The Sobon Estate Old Vines Zinfandel is fragrant, rich, and full bodied; loads of dark fruit flavors with a touch of spice; wonderful to serve with grilled pork chops.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Brambly in the nose, the red-berried '07 Sobon Estate Fiddletown Zinfandel offers a delicious brightness on the palate; fine vitality in the finish.
87 PTS Wilfred Wong. Clean and bright pleasing palate with a refreshing finish. A hint of tangerine in the aftertaste.