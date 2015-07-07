Snak Club
Tofee Peanuts
2.25 oz
Crunchy peanuts coated with rich butter toffee and sprinkled with powdered sugar. They make a satisfying snack.
Snak Club
Gummy Worms
2.25 oz
Includes in the five fruit flavors lemon, orange, pineapple, raspberry and strawberry.
Snak Club
Spicy Party Snack Mix
2.25 oz
Bring a spicy kick to your next party with the addition of red pepper sauce and cheese crackers to the classic Party Mix!
Snak Club
Salted Mixed Nuts
2.25 oz
Mixed nuts offer an unbeatable combination of freshly-roasted Brazils, pecans, almonds, hazelnuts and cashews.
Snak Club
Raw Almonds
2.25 oz
Unroasted almonds
Snak Club
Honey Cashews
2.25 oz
Your favorite crescent shaped nut is elevated with an elevated sweet honey flavor.
Snak Club
Cajun Style Snack Mix
2.25 oz
A snack Mix loaded with Spicy Cajun Flavor!
Snak Club
Asian Style Snack Mix
2.25 oz
Snack mix, asian-style. The Asian standbys of soy sauce, hoisin, and toasted sesame oil, along with those crisp and shiny Japanese rice snacks, have become so much a part of American cuisine that's there's nothing "ethnic" about this truly addictive party mix.
Snak Club
Yogurt Trail Mix
2.25 oz
2.25 oz. Trail mix with nuts, chocolate and yogurt covered products, and candy.
Snak Club
Yogurt Coated Pretzels
2.25 oz
2.25 oz. Yogurt Pretzels are salted pretzels dipped in a sweet yogurt coating.
Snak Club
Unsalted Cashews
2.25 oz
Roasted, unsalted cashews are jumbo sized and toasted to perfection. Roasted cashews make a rich and healthy snack.
Snak Club
Tropical Trail Mix
2.25 oz
Snak Club Tropical Trail Mix is a combination of fruit and nuts that embodies wholesome energy. For more than thirty-two years Snak Club has been the experts in crafting seasoned nuts and unique trail mixes. Peanuts & almonds blend with exotic bits of dried fruit and coconut chips to create a scrumptious better for you trail mix.
Snak Club
Sunflower Kernels
2.25 oz
A sprinkle of sunflower seeds is an easy way to introduce nutty flavor and a ton of nutritional value, including vitamin E, magnesium, and selenium, into your diet.
Snak Club
Sour Gummy Worms
2.25 oz
Originally flavored gummy worms covered in tangy sweet sugary goodness. Awesome Assorted flavors: orange, cherry, lemon, lime, strawberry and grape.
Snak Club
Salted Pistachios
2.25 oz
Lightly salted roasted pistachios are crunchy and delicious.
Snak Club
Salted Peanuts
2.25 oz
Salted, in shell roasted peanuts are a simple but delicious snack.
Snak Club
Salted Cashews
2.25 oz
Salted roasted cashews are jumbo-sized and packed with flavor, protein and healthy fats.
Snak Club
Protein Power Snack Mix
2.25 oz
Edamame, peanuts, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, cashews and almonds. Will keep you going strong through the day!
Snak Club
Japanese Peanuts
2.25 oz
Peanuts coated with an ultra-crunchy shell and flavored with a toasty hint of soy sauce.
Snak Club
Hot & Spicy Peanuts
2.25 oz
Be warned- these peanuts are a spicy force to be reckoned with. Perfect for an afternoon pick me up with an added kick!
Snak Club
Energizer Trail Mix
2.25 oz
With the perfect balance of protein and fiber content, this trailmix will keep you energized all day
Snak Club
Chipotle Lime Cashews
2.25 oz
A southwestern twist on a classic! These cashews offer a medium heat from the chipotle, balanced nicely with zesty lime.
Snak Club
Chili Lemon Peanuts
2.25 oz
These peanuts have the perfect balance of spice and sour. Great for snacking, goodie bags and anywhere you need a crowd to please.