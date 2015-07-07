Smooth Ambler Greenbriar Gin
Gin
750 ml
Greenbriar has notes of fresh basil, white flower and orange blossom. It has a cool lightness and a honey-sweet finish. Perfect for floral cocktails.
Greenbriar has notes of fresh basil, white flower and orange blossom. It has a cool lightness and a honey-sweet finish. Perfect for floral cocktails.
Has exceptional taste and smoothness. Non chilled filtered, a robust 99 proof, it's strong with sweet spicy flavors.
Gold medal - world whisky awards, 2016. Contradiction blends two whiskeys. One is a "wheater", or wheated bourbon, and the other is a bourbon made with rye.
A marriage of two whiskeys, each one a mashbill of more than 51% corn. One is an official bourbon and one an american whiskey, the merging of the two classifies this as an american whiskey.