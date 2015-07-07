Not Your Father's
Hard Root Beer
6 Bottles
Root beer ale that is silky, smooth and satisfying with a finish that is unmatched in flavor. 5.9% ABV
Another classic flavor, Iced Tea, serves up the comfort of home with a twist. Made with real lemon juice, this brew is perfectly balanced and refreshing.
Brewed with apple juice, Madagascar vanilla, cinnamon, & nutmeg to bring you a crisp one of a kind dessert brew. 5.5% ABV
Brewed with Madagascar vanilla. Lightly sweet flavor with a buttery finish. Hints of maple and brown sugar.
Masterfully-balanced ginger and citrus body, with fruity and floral notes. 5.9% ABV
Root beer ale that is silky, smooth and satisfying with a finish that is unmatched in flavor. 5.5% ABV.