Skinnygirl
Prosecco
750 ml
Skinnygirl Prosecco is far from your typical sparkling wine, ladies! She's a bubbly mix of light and crisp, of sass and class, that's sure to make any occasion extraordinary; invite this girl along!
Skinnygirl Prosecco is far from your typical sparkling wine, ladies! She's a bubbly mix of light and crisp, of sass and class, that's sure to make any occasion extraordinary; invite this girl along!
Smooth white sangria base, sweetened with agave nectar. Add fruit, and ¡ahí está! – a low-cal fiesta-in-a-glass! 10.5% ABV
A 37 calorie mixer with naturally sweetened agave syrup. All taste, no guilt.
A medium bodied, fruit forward smooth red. Notes of ripe red berry and with a touch of blueberry and oak.
Want to add a smooth and sassy splash to your cocktail. White Cherry Vodka is your go-to gal for cherry vodka drinks. Subtly sweet and so good, you can simply serve as is, or over ice.
Only 77 calories per shot! Bare Naked is a crisp, smooth and slightly sweet tasting vodka with a slightly warm and clean finish.
A mild approachable, easy-drinking rosé with a hint of sweetness. Notes of ripe berry and tart cherry with a touch of citrus.
A venture from Bethenny Frankel; a crisp white blend that is approachable and easy-drinking; notes of citrus with hints of peach and apricot; great for your next cocktail party.
Filled with bright tropical coconut, papaya, mango, pineapple, and a hint of vanilla. 30% ABV
Full of lush and delicious, freshly peeled tangerine flavors.
The invigorating taste and crispness of cool cucumber. Mix with club soda for a refreshing low calorie cocktail. 30% ABV
A light and crisp flavor combination, complemented best with fresh lime and mint leaf garnish.
California. Aromas of dark berries with a touch of warm chocolate and bright body. Only 100 calories per serving.12% ABV