Ska Brewing
Modus Hoperandi IPA
6 Cans
American-Style IPA. Strong citrus aromas. Bitter and hoppy, with a surprisingly smooth finish. 6.8% ABV
American-Style IPA. Strong citrus aromas. Bitter and hoppy, with a surprisingly smooth finish. 6.8% ABV
A twist on Modus Hoperandi, this citrus IPA is dry-hopped with a generous portion of Mandarina Bavaria hops and brewed with sweet orange peels.
The perfect Mexican Lager. Light and refreshing, it really hits the spot after a long day of brutal chainsaw work. Brewed with the finest malt, Saaz hops, yeast, water, and love.